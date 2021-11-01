For friend Alec Baldwin, Brian Cox says ‘Rust’ filming was ‘tragic.’

Brian Cox, star of Succession, has spoken out about his pal Alec Baldwin’s “really sad” shooting on the set of the western film Rust.

On October 21, Rust star and producer Baldwin accidentally fired a gun that carried live bullets on the set of the picture in New Mexico, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.

According to a search warrant document, Baldwin was handed the revolver by assistant director Dave Halls, who exclaimed “cold gun” to everyone on set, suggesting that the prop did not contain any live ammunition.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who played the armorer on Rust, later stated through her attorneys that she had “no knowledge” where the live ammo on the set came from.

Cox has stated that his “heart fully goes out to” Baldwin as he struggles with the repercussions of the horrific accident while the police investigation is ongoing.

“I can’t image for the young woman who had the most promising career, and apparently she was a very good cinematographer, it is truly, genuinely awful,” Cox remarked on Monday’s episode of the British TV show This Morning. It’s awful for Alec, though.” “In the last ten years, he’s had probably five kids and he’s finally got a pretty happy life,” Cox said of Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin. Alec, he’s a fascinating character. Man, you’re quite intelligent. He has, nevertheless, had a difficult time.

“Of course, 30 Rock was a huge comeback for him.” However, my heart breaks for him as a result of this.” “I’ve handled firearms a lot in movies, and they’re always really keen on what you do and the whole protocol,” Cox said of how the incident might effect the usage of guns on set in the future.

“They show you the gun, the revolver, and the blanks,” says the narrator. I have no idea what happened. And I believe it will take some time to figure out what happened.

“I mean, I know the crew had issues, but it also appeared to be a really happy group, but there were certain components in it.”

