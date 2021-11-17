For falsifying COVID test results and vaccine documents, Germany faces up to 5 years in prison.

According to the Associated Press, German legislators are considering toughening the penalty for forging and selling COVID-19 vaccine or test paperwork, with offenders facing up to five years in prison. As part of Germany’s new steps to combat growing virus infections, the punishment would target professional gangs who make and distribute fakes.

Germany is also considering tougher workplace regulations and allowing people to work from home when possible. The proposed limitations and fines will be debated in parliament on Thursday, according to the German news agency dpa.

Germany’s disease control organization, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 52,826 new COVID infections and 294 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total death toll to 98,274. According to the Associated Press, the country has recorded roughly 5.13 million cases since the outbreak began.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel mentioned the rise in daily infection rates in recent weeks, particularly among the unvaccinated, while speaking at an event for the Association of German Cities. The outgoing president expressed concern about the virus’s spread across the country.

“I can’t express it any other way than the present epidemic situation in Germany is dramatic,” Merkel remarked. “The fourth wave has arrived in full force in our country.” “The number of daily new infections is more than it has ever been… and the daily death toll is extremely terrifying,” she said, noting that COVID vaccines were still available for individuals who had not yet been immunized.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

In the previous week, the area of Meissen, near Dresden, reported about 1,305 new cases per 100,000 people. In the state of Saxony, where Meissen is located, new social distancing regulations will be implemented, requiring people to display vaccine or recovery certificates to enter all stores except supermarkets and pharmacies.

Saxony has the lowest vaccination rate in Germany, with only 57.6% of the population having completed a full course, compared to 67.7% nationally.

Jens Spahn, Germany’s health minister, has urged doctors not to be too rigorous about waiting at least six months before delivering vaccine booster doses to patients.

Merkel was scheduled to meet with the governors of Germany’s 16 states on Thursday to coordinate the country’s reaction to the latest outbreak of diseases.

“The gathering is long overdue,” says the speaker. This is a condensed version of the information.