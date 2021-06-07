For eight months, the proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 was at its lowest.

In England and Wales, the proportion of mortality caused by coronavirus has dropped to its lowest level in more than eight months, despite debate over lifting limitations.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 9,860 deaths from all causes in the week ending May 21. (ONS).

The term “novel coronavirus” was listed on the death certificate in 1.1 percent of the cases (107 deaths).

According to PA news agency data, the last time the proportion was this low was in the week ending September 11, when the virus was responsible for 1.0 percent of deaths.

In the week ending January 29, during the peak of the second wave, Covid-19 accounted for