For displaying ‘Hatred Towards British,’ the film was rejected for an Academy Award nomination.

An Indian panel has rejected a film as the country’s official entry for the Oscars in 2022 because it demonstrates “hate for the British.”

Sardar Udham is a biography made by Shoojit Sircar about Udham Singh, a Punjabi Sikh rebel who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in 1940 in retaliation for the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar.

O’Dwyer was the lieutenant governor of Punjab when he signed orders for British forces to fire on unarmed protesters in Jallianwala Bagh in April 1919. It is estimated that between 379 and 1500 persons died.

The film was not chosen because it “harps on” about the slaughter, according to Indian composer Indraadip Dasgupta.

“Sardar Udham is a little long,” Dasgupta told the Times of India. “It harps on the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.”

“It’s a sincere attempt to make a lavish picture about an unsung hero of India’s independence movement. However, in the process, it reaffirms our animosity toward the British. It’s not fair to cling on to hatred in this day of globalization,” he concluded.

“Many have liked Sardar Udham for its cinematic excellence, including camerawork, editing, sound design, and depiction of the period,” remarked Sumit Basu, an Indian production designer and jury member.

“I believed the film’s length was a problem. It has a climax that is delayed. It takes a long time for a viewer to feel the true agony of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre martyrs.” The movie lasts 2 hours and 44 minutes.

On social media, the choice to not enter the film for the Academy Awards has been questioned, with some claiming that the film is an indictment of imperialism and colonialism, not British people in general.

“An ‘Indian’ rejected #SardarUdham for an Oscar nomination, claiming it contained ‘too much animosity for British.’ “This video was anti-imperialism but not anti-any race,” Dipsita Dhar, joint secretary of the Students’ Federation of India, tweeted.

“This movie was supposed to be about FREEDOM and how far our rebels went, and this is what we get in return?”

