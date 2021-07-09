For Decades, Madonna has been a staunch supporter of Britney Spears.

On Thursday, Madonna became the latest celebrity to come out in support of Britney Spears, speaking out against the star’s tumultuous conservatorship.

Britney Spears, 39, has gotten a flood of public support in recent weeks as she fights to be released from a court-ordered conservatorship in which her mother, Jodi Montgomery, and her father, Jamie Spears, have control over her personal and professional lives.

And Madonna, 62, posted a photo of herself wearing a tank top with Britney Spears’ name on it to her Instagram Story, calling the star’s conservatorship “a violation of human rights.”

In an accompanying caption, Madonna wrote, “Give this woman her life back.” “Slavery has been abolished for such a long time! Death to the patriarchy’s avarice, which has been exploiting women for millennia. This is a human rights violation! We’re coming to get you out of jail, Britney!”

Madonna isn’t a one-time admirer of Britney Spears; she’s been a vocal backer of the pop star for decades.

Back in 2000, when Britney Spears was dubbed the Princess of Pop and Madonna was dubbed the Queen of the genre, the elder diva wore a T-shirt with her name on it to welcome the newcomer into her musical royal family.

Britney Spears reacted to the gesture by telling Entertainment Tonight at the time, “When I found out she was wearing my T-shirt, I was like, ‘How cool is that!'” It was fantastic. It was simply strange. I believe she spotted me wearing one of her shirts and decided to do the same as a tribute to me.”

Madonna invited Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Missy Elliott to open the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards alongside her, and the approval continued.

Madonna and Britney Spears famously locked lips onstage—with the cameras neatly shifting from the kiss to Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake’s response, who was in the audience—in what remains one of the pop world’s most talked-about moments.

When they worked on the track “Me Against the Music” at the end of 2003, they took their loyalty from the stage to the studio.

Britney Spears confessed to This website around the same time that she had been a lifelong fan. This is a condensed version of the information.