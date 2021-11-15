For an 11-year-old with a long COVID who can’t eat, food tastes like’sewage.’

According to his mother, an 11-year-old child who is suffering from recurrent olfactory difficulties as a result of a COVID-19 infection has been unable to eat or drink properly for weeks since everything tastes like “crap and rotten eggs.”

Malisse, from Liverpool in northwestern England, was diagnosed with the condition on September 20 but had no symptoms at the time.

The kid soon lost his sense of taste and smell, according to the Liverpool Echo, a local news station. Furthermore, everything made the boy want to puke.

“He began by stating the food was off, and it went on from there. I prepared all of his favorite foods, but he refused to eat any of them.