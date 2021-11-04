For All The ‘Dancing Queens’ Out There, Here Are The Top 20 Abba Songs.

Abba is back after a four-decade hiatus (and two decades of raking in the proceeds from the various versions of the Mamma Mia musical). The band is preparing to release Voyage, their ninth studio album, which will contain the band’s first new music since 1982.

In its prime, the Swedish quartet was really global, with songs like “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” and “Dancing Queen” hitting number one in nations all over the world. According to some estimates, they have sold up to 385 million records worldwide, and their greatest hits collection Gold is one of the top 30 best-selling albums of all time.

Though their success in the United States did not rival that of their native Sweden or the United Kingdom, Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny, and Anna-Frid did manage to hit the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States 20 times at their heyday.

Though some of their most famous songs, such as “I Have a Dream” and “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” failed to chart in the United States, some of their biggest hits did.

What are the best-selling Abba songs?

20. “On and On and On” was only published as a single in four countries, one of which was the United States, where it charted at number 90 in 1981.

“Voulez-Vous” (18=).

The song, which featured Abba at their most gloriously disco, was released after the “Disco Sucks” reaction in summer 1979, which may explain why it only reached number 80.

“Angeleyes” (18=).

Despite being released as a double-A side with “Voulez-Vous,” “Angeleyes” managed to reach number 64 in the United States thanks to more radio play—probably due to the fact that it is less disco.

“The Visitors” is number seventeen.

The only place where “The Visitors” was released as a single was the United States, where it reached number 63 on the Billboard 100. The 1982 single is the last time the band charted in America at the time of writing.

Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money

Despite reaching number one in eight countries in November 1976, “Money, Money, Money” only reached number 56 in the United States, however it would go on to soundtrack a million financial news stories ever since.

15. “Super Trouper” is likely the only hit track named after a stadium brand. This is a condensed version of the information.