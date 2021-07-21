For a month, you can now get paid $1,000 to binge-watch Netflix and Amazon Prime.

A contentious website is asking for individuals to binge-watch box sets, promising to pay 20 TV junkies $1,000 each month to consume streaming services.

EduBirdie is looking for people who can binge watch Netflix and Amazon Prime. The website bills itself as a “writing platform” that provides students with essays and tasks. It has previously been chastised for allegedly facilitating cheating by allowing students to purchase coursework rather than finish it themselves.

Although essay writing services are not prohibited, students who hire someone to complete their work for them may face disciplinary action if discovered. The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, one of the world’s most prominent colleges, writes on its website: “Plagiarism involves presenting someone else’s work or ideas as your own… Plagiarism, whether intentional or irresponsible, is a disciplinary offense under the examination regulations.”

Because each EduBirdie work is completed to order, it may pass plagiarism tests designed to catch cheaters, posing additional ethical concerns about the service.

The website was the focus of a BBC investigation in 2018, sparked by YouTube celebrities endorsing it on their channels. More than 1,400 videos were discovered to be promoting the site, with over 700 million views. “It’s clearly wrong because it’s facilitating and normalising cheating potentially on an industrial scale,” Sam Gyimah, the UK universities minister at the time, told the BBC.

EduBirdie is now a subsidiary of I3 Technology, which is stated as being situated in Bulgaria. It still refers to itself as a “essay writing service,” and its website claims that “EduBirdie is completely lawful.” It basically provides writing samples and research aid to students in order to help them improve their essay writing skills. Furthermore, plagiarism is not tolerated at EduBirdie.”

The company’s binge-viewing project, which it claims is aimed to determine which popular shows drive people to study, entails watching at least three episodes of ten different streaming series. You can choose five, but EduBirdie will choose the other five based on the most popular shows in July 2021.

The corporation indicated that the “watcher’s genre choices” will be taken into account, with Atypical, Sex/Life, and other shows possible on the list. This is a condensed version of the information.