For a heartwarming reason, Mark Cuban purchased an almost empty town with an abandoned strip club.

Mark Cuban, co-owner of the Dallas Mavericks, is believed to be worth $4.5 billion. His investments include anything from Shark Tank ventures to internet startup sales and everything in between. The Shark may now add “town owner” to his portfolio.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Cuban just purchased Mustang, Texas, a small town located in Navarro County about 55 miles south of Dallas. Marty Price, the team’s owner and a longtime Mavericks fan, died in August. “I don’t know what, if anything, I’ll do with it,” Cuban swooped in, adding, “I don’t know what I’ll do with it.” Mustang had previously sold for $4 million, but Cuban’s final offer was kept confidential.

According to listing agent Michael Turner, “Mark Cuban came up and it was a natural for him to buy it.” “I’m sure there are unlimited possibilities with his wealth and ideas.” For the preceding four years, the 77-acre village had been on the sale. The number of residents reported varies, but the Census Bureau claims there are none. It was described by Turner to My San Antonio as a “ghost town with a waste water treatment facility, a volunteer fire department, and access to fresh water” before the NBA co-owner arrived. The abandoned strip club with a shady background is the small town’s biggest claim to fame.

“There used to be a strip club there named Wispers, but it has since closed.” “There was a murder there, and the business had a fascinating backstory,” Turner explained.

Fernando Ramirez was killed in an incident involving Wispers’ DJ Jeffrey Ballew and another man called Tommy Sinclair in 2008. Ballew took a plea deal in exchange for testifying against Sinclair, according to the Corsicana Daily Sun.

On December 3, Google changed Wispers’ name to “Mark Cubaret.”

Turner is optimistic about the town’s future.

“It has limitless potential; all one needs to do is apply their creativity,” Turner added. “At the moment, anything goes in Mustang as long as it complies with Texas rules.” Mustang not only has an alligator living in one of its ponds, but it was also one of the only locations in the area to get alcohol once it opened in the 1970s.

“In the alcohol business, it was a boomtown.” There was a big queue of people waiting. This is a condensed version of the information.