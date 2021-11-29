For a $5 order, a man leaves a $2,000 tip at a bakery.

In Bellevue, Nebraska, a man entered a bakery, made a $5 purchase, and left a $2,000 gratuity for the employees.

According to Michelle Kaiser, owner of The Omaha Bakery, the crew receives tips ranging from 20 to 30 percent of the total order, but this was the greatest tip they’ve ever received. Despite the fact that she has been running another site of The Omaha Bakery since 2009, the Bellevue location has only been operating for around five weeks.

“It means a lot,” Kaiser expressed his gratitude. “We’re all in a bind.” She added that hiring people has been tough for her, and that some of her employees rely on gratuities to pay for rent, tuition, and medical treatment when necessary. Nicholas, the tipper whose last name was not released, told Fox 42 that he wanted to help folks who were having trouble getting back on their feet. Kaiser stated that he did it because he wanted to do something nice and not for the recognition.

“When I met Nicholas, he stated he received outstanding service and that he noticed a younger generation of workers working hard,” Kaiser added. “He wanted to praise them and give them something that would remind them that they were noticed,” says the narrator. Staff originally mistook the tip for a mistake, according to Kaiser. Late that afternoon, she had just gone for the day when she received a text from one of her colleagues informing her of the $2,000 tip.

Kaiser tracked down Nicholas, thinking he might have meant to give $2 or, if they were lucky, $20, to make sure he meant to leave the hefty tip. He called the bakery and confirmed with the manager that he indeed wish to leave $2,000 for the workers.

Most clients add their tip and tap “done” on their tablet, but Nicholas turned it around for Rath to see the tip amount, according to Preston Rath, the staff who rung up the order. Rath said he was “stunned” when he saw a $2,000 tip on the screen. He inquired as to whether Nicholas meant to leave the tip. Nicholas allegedly informed Rath that if he didn’t press the “done” button on the tablet, he would. This is a condensed version of the information.