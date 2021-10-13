Footage of a dangerous drill at a high school has led to the suspension of a football coach.

After video of pupils doing a risky activity at practice leaked, a high school football coach was asked to leave campus.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows two kids repeatedly tackling one pupil in a practice known as “machine gun.” Students told KABC that the video was from a practice in 2019, despite the fact that it only recently surfaced on social media after a prominent football website tweeted it.

The event occurred when Jacob Rincon, the head coach and athletic director at El Cerrito High School in El Cerrito, California, was absent from practice, according to KNTV. The assistant coach was there, according to reports, and was sacked shortly after the drill was practiced.

Since their coach was suspended, one parent told KNTV that several of the boys didn’t want to go back to school. Rincon is also described as a “family man” who “truly cares about the kids” by a high school coach, according to KNTV. However, specialists warn that the drill is not only hazardous, but it may also result in long-term medical issues and head harm. “Anytime your body is repeatedly assaulted, your body is going down, there’s a danger of chronic traumatic issues arising, like concussion risks, head injury risks,” said Nirav Pandya, director of the Center for Sports Medicine for Young Athletes.

According to a 2019 study published in the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, contact with another student caused roughly 62 percent of high school sports-related head injuries. In addition, researchers discovered that catastrophic head or neck injury is more common in football than in other sports.

People who have had brain injuries from football have experienced severe mood swings, headaches, cognitive impairments, and behavioral issues. The study discovered that repeated hits to the head, such as the drill depicted in the video, can cause serious pathological abnormalities.

“Player-to-player contact was the most common mechanism of injury, accounting for nearly half of all injuries,” the researchers said in the study. “Studies of juvenile football have revealed similar effects.” On Twitter, the video has over 2.1 million views and has caused fury from the general public, including former NFL coaches and ESPN analysts.

