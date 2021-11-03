Following the tragedy of ‘Rust,’ high-profile cinematographers have asked Hollywood to ban live guns.

Following the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the upcoming Western Rust, about 200 high-profile Hollywood cinematographers have signed a letter requesting that “functional guns” be banned from movie sets.

The Hollywood Reporter got the letter, which was issued Tuesday and included the signatures of a number of well-known directors of photography.

“We are Halyna Hutchins’ fellow directors of photography, and we swear that her death will not be in vain,” the letter said. “We are requesting quick action from our union leadership, producers, and legislators to bring about a unified change on our behalf: BAN ALL FUNCTIONAL FIREARMS on set.” The cinematographers would not “knowingly work on projects involving FUNCTIONAL FIREARMS for filming reasons,” according to the letter. “We’re not going to sit around waiting for the industry to evolve. We have a responsibility to bring about change in the industry “the letter went on.

Rachel Morrison (Black Panther, Dope), Mandy Walker (Hidden Figures, Mulan), and Greig Fraser are among the noteworthy individuals included on the letter (Zero Dark Thirty, Rogue One).

Stephen Lighthill, president of the American Society of Cinematographers, also signed the letter.

The signatories identified themselves as independent filmmakers rather than representing an organization, union, or guild, according to reports.

The Rust shooting in New Mexico in October sparked outrage and cries for reform, with actor Alec Baldwin firing a pretend weapon that was inadvertently filled with live ammunition. Hutchins was killed and Joel Souza, the film’s director, was injured by a missile fired from the rifle.

A number of set errors were blamed for the shooting, and crew employees were said to have dubbed the pistol ‘cold,’ or ready to fire, without checking to see if it was loaded.

A number of crew members had previously walked off the set, and the replacement crew was non-unionized and said to be unfamiliar with many of the prop gun rules.

Nearly every on-set safety measure had failed, according to the CEO of Independent Studio Services (ISS), one of Hollywood’s top prop builders and armorers, who spoke to The Washington Newsday over the phone.

Politicians have also urged for a reform in the way Hollywood handles firearms. Paul Koretz, a member of the Los Angeles City Council, recently called for legislation. This is a condensed version of the information.