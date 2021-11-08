Following the shooting of ‘Rust,’ Alec Baldwin believes that police should be present on movie sets where guns are used.

On Monday, Alec Baldwin urged for increased police presence on film and television sets utilizing guns, just weeks after a prop gun he was carrying accidentally discharged, killing a crew member while filming Rust in New Mexico.

Baldwin posted a tweet on Instagram Monday morning from his now-private account.

div style=”background-color: #F4F4F4;”>View this post on Instagram. This is a condensed version of the information.