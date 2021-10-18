Following the Season 3 finale, ‘YOU’ fans are begging for a ‘Emily in Paris’ crossover.

Fans of both YOU and Emily in Paris have recommended that Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgely) team up with Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) now that he’s moved from Los Angeles to Paris, France.

While both shows are Netflix blockbusters, their plots could not be more dissimilar. YOU is about a serial murderer who masturbates in public, obsesses over women, and murders anybody who gets in his path, while Emily in Paris is about an American expat

Fans, meanwhile, have been advocating for a crossover between the two series.

“For #YOU S4, we need an Emily in Paris crossover,” one Twitter user commented.

“Oh we need a YOU x Emily In Paris cross over me thinks!” said another.

A third person chimed in: “The season three conclusion of You brilliantly sets up a future Emily in Paris crossover, and I’m all for it. #TV.” We need an Emily in Paris crossover for #You Season 4.

— @BeeBabs (Bolu Babalola) 18th of October, 2021 Oh, I think we need a You x Emily In Paris crossover! pic.twitter.com/gbpSbwZ6u2 @agapethamar — agapé (@agapethamar) 17th of October, 2021 Okay, but might Emily in Paris season 2’s premise be her meeting Joe Goldberg? #IfYouKnowYouKnow Alyssa Cabral (@alyssacabralxo) (@alyssacabralxo) (@alyssacabralxo) (@alyss 18th of October, 2021 Emily Cooper, according to some, would be Joe’s next victim. “Oh my, is Emily in Paris Joe Goldberg’s next to you?” tweeted @RhiLovesTV. Another fan thought our favorite beret-wearing fashionista would be the perfect person to persuade Joe to rethink his ways. They stated, “Emily in Paris is going to take one look at Joe Goldberg and say, ‘I can heal him.'”

Emily is in Paris, oh no. Isn't Joe Goldberg up next? — Rhi Loves TV (@RhiLovesTV) October 18, 2021 Joe will most likely track Emily down in Paris if You S4 is set there. #YouS3 #younetflix pic.twitter.com/QzwCBd98SZ — M (@yeetmeouttahere) on the 16th of October, 2021.