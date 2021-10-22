Following the prop gun incident involving Alec Baldwin, Brandon Lee’s family said the following.

Following the current incident involving Alec Baldwin, the family of Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s late son who was killed with a prop gun on a film set, has expressed their feelings.

On Thursday, the Hollywood actor shot the film’s director of photography Halyna Hutchins and writer/director Joel Souza with a pretend gun on the set of the upcoming Western film Rust in New Mexico.

Following the current incident, which occurred about 2 p.m. local time, Hutchins was murdered and Souza was injured, according to ABC7.

“Our thoughts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and those involved in the incident on ‘Rust,'” said a message on Brandon Lee’s official Twitter account, which is managed by the late actor’s sister Shannon.

“On a movie set, no one should ever be killed by a gun.” “Period,” said the tweet.

Shannon's brother died in 1993 at the age of 28 while filming The Crow. A blank shot from a jammed prop gun killed him on site. "To this day, his death has prompted revisions in safety measures on film sets," according to the Bruce Lee Family Company's website, which is dedicated to spreading "the art and philosophy of Bruce Lee." Hutchins, 42, died at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, while Souza, 48, was brought to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he is receiving emergency care, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

According to a news statement from the sheriff’s office, no charges have been filed.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Juan Ros, Baldwin (who acts in the film and is also a producer) freely went to the sheriff’s office and delivered a statement.

“We’re handling this like any other inquiry,” Ros explained. This is a condensed version of the information.