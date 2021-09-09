Following the harrowing video, viewers have started a petition to reinstate meteorologist Kelly Bates.

After long-time meteorologist Kelly Bates announced her departure from WJAR-10 in Rhode Island, viewers launched a petition to have her reinstated.

Bates, who had worked for the NBC station in Providence for 17 years, announced on Twitter that she was “no longer employed” by WJAR before uploading a tearful TikTok video in which she explored her departure further.

“So friends,” Bates tweeted on Tuesday. That’s it. I’m writing to inform you that I’m no longer working with NBC10. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me throughout the nearly 20 years that I’ve had the honor of being a trusted member of the community. It’s been an incredible journey!”

When asked if she would be moving to another network, Bates replied, “As a 49-year-old round lady, it’s safe to say my television career is over.”

Another user questioned whether WJAR management had uttered those same words to Bates, prompting the TV personality to clarify: “Not at all.”

“I was responding to the question above about me finding a job at another station, and knowing what I know about this business, there is no station that would hire me,” she continued. It is a fact. It’s sad and incorrect, but it’s the truth. I’m optimistic about the future generation of weatherwomen.”

Bates also used her TikTok account to share the news in a video in which she was seen fighting back tears as she delivered the news.

“I am no longer employed by WJAR,” Bates captioned the video, which had been viewed more than 880,000 times as of Thursday. Thank you so much for taking the time to listen. Sorry, but I’m unable to do a thank you video without sobbing. I’ve made an effort. No way. #gratis.”

“So today…,” the Emmy nominee remarked in the video. Today was a unique experience. I honestly didn’t expect things to turn out the way they did. However, here I am.

“I had hoped to. This is a condensed version of the information.