Following the ‘Distant Family’ snub, Meghan Markle’s brother wrote a ‘horrible letter.’

Meghan Markle’s half brother claims he asked Prince Harry to put off the royal wedding after he was regarded as “distant family” by Meghan.

Thomas Markle Jr. was a contestant on Australia’s Big Brother VIP, where he participated in a faux press conference with his housemates.

And the reality star, who shares Meghan’s father but not her mother, explained why he publicly chastised his sister in the run-up to the royal wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

He said to Australian television viewers: “My private life had gone from private to public, therefore I had to write that letter.

“There were other lies spread about us, so I contacted the palace and requested that they take action against the photographers.

“I got ‘distant family’ and ‘I don’t know those people,’ as responses.”

Meghan had said that. So it irritated me, because she knows how much fun we had growing up together, so I wrote her a letter.” He continued, ” “Everyone has always adored Meghan and has always stood by her side no matter what. I mean, I may say hurtful things about her and write nasty emails to people, but at the end of the day, I love my sister.” The letter was published in In Touch magazine on April 26, 2018, a month before the wedding.

It all started with: “Greetings, Prince Harry It’s still not too late. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is clearly not the appropriate woman for you. As the days get closer to your royal wedding, it becomes evident that this is the worst royal wedding blunder ever.” Markle Jr. spent the summer in the Australian Big Brother VIP home, and the show is continuously airing, despite the fact that filming has ended.

In footage shown to fellow housemates on Tuesday, Fitzy and Wippa from Sydney radio station Nova FM interviewed him.

Markle Jr. went on to say that he disagreed with Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired on CBS in prime time in March.

He stated, ” “When she got into it, she had a feeling she was getting into it. If you were to get a job and get paid $4 million, what would you do? This is a condensed version of the information.