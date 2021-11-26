Following the discovery of Omicron, the United States has joined at least 15 other countries in banning travel to South Africa.

Following the discovery of a new COVID-19 type dubbed “Omicron” by the World Health Organization, President Joe Biden announced on Friday that his government will impose travel restrictions on South Africa and seven other countries starting next week.

The prohibition will affect passengers from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, according to administration authorities.

As facts about the new virus variety began to emerge this week, the United States joined more than a dozen other countries in declaring travel prohibitions from the region. By lunchtime Friday, CNN reported that at least 15 more countries had issued similar travel bans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical advisor, and other members of his administration’s virus response team briefed him about Omicron earlier in the day, according to a statement released on Friday.

“I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries as a precautionary measure until we have more information,” the president said. “We will continue to be guided by what science and my medical team suggest as we move forward.” The White House was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.