Following the demise of NBC 10, Kelly Bates claims that television news is “unequivocally unjust” to women.

Following her departure from Rhode Island station WJAR-10, meteorologist Kelly Bates has called the television news industry “unequivocally unjust” to women.

Bates’ future in the news industry became a topic of conversation on social media last week when she announced her departure from the Providence-based NBC station after 17 years.

Bates later revealed on Twitter that she was “unable to continue” in her job under the terms of a new contract, and that “as a 49 year old round woman, it’s safe to say my television career is done.”

In an interview with This website, the Emmy nominee voiced her hope that bringing attention to her particular situation will inspire a bigger discussion about the industry’s persistent discrimination against women.

“The women who work on-air in television news are unquestionably treated unfairly,” Bates added. “Women are held to higher standards than men. Period. Of course, I believe this is true in a variety of businesses, but I’ve worked in TV news and can speak to it. Perhaps it’s a product of our culture, or a legacy from a bygone period.

“If my narrative is resonating right now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to keep the conversation continuing. With the realities of the industry, only a small percentage of on-air women can see their careers through to retirement. For us, the playing field is different. That is something I would like to see change for the next generation.”

Bates has gotten an outpouring of sympathy on social media since announcing her departure from NBC 10. Bates’ employment at the station had been reduced to part-time for the previous ten years, and a group of fans began a petition urging that she be reinstated.

Aside from the part-time hours, Fletcher Fischer, the business manager for IBEW Local 1228, the union that represents NBC 10 employees, told The Boston Globe last week that Bates was offered a “insulting” arrangement.

Bates had supplemented her little income by working other people’s hours when they were on vacation, according to Fischer. According to Fischer, those chances have now dried up, putting Bate in a precarious financial position.

