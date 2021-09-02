Following the death of wrestler Daffney Unger, Twitter users paid tribute to him.

Following the news that Daffney Unger, a former professional wrestler, had died, Twitter users paid tribute to her.

Unger, whose real name is Shannon Spruill, died on Thursday, according to SHIMMER Women Athletes, a professional wrestling company based in Illinois.

Unger’s cause of death is unclear. Several professional wrestlers came out in support of Unger earlier this week when she went on Instagram Live and cried hysterically, saying, “Do you guys not see that I am all alone?” “Are you oblivious to what I’m saying?”

Current and former professional wrestlers, as well as fans, paid tribute to Unger on social media shortly after her death was disclosed. Unger was recognized for wrestling professionally in the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and Total Nonstop Action (TNA) organizations throughout the 2000s.

“Rest in eternal peace, my lovely, precious, Angel friend,” wrote Velvet Sky, a former professional wrestler and current commentator for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). I’ll never forget you since you were such a fantastic, humorous, loving, and caring person. @screamqueendaff, I’ll always love you.”

“My sincere sympathies to the family, friends, and fans of this lovely soul,” Sky wrote in his post.

Mick Foley, a former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star, said on Twitter, "I'm so very sorry to learn of Daffney's passing."