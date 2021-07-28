Following the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla earned $21 million in 2020.

Pfizer, one of the pharmaceutical corporations in the United States that produced a coronavirus vaccine, has Albert Bourla as its CEO. During the coronavirus epidemic in 2020, the 59-year-old Greek official witnessed a big increase in his salary.

Bourla was paid a total of $21 million by Pfizer Inc. in 2020 for his part in the company’s successful application of the first COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. According to Bloomberg, the CEO’s pay includes a salary, a bonus, stock, and other incentive pay, and was up 17 percent from the previous year’s $17.9 million.

The breakdown of Bourla’s $21 million remuneration was exposed in an analysis by the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO). The CEO’s base compensation was $1,650,000, and his stock and option awards were valued at $4,897,817 and $6,782,951, respectively.

He also received $5,491,800 in non-equity incentive plan pay, as well as $1,367,780 in change in pension value and deferred compensation earnings. According to the organization’s website, the rest of his pay totaled $843,222.

Pfizer Inc. has a market value of $215.2 billion as of 2021, with $47.6 billion in annual revenue and $9.6 billion in profit. According to Forbes’ list of the world’s largest corporations in 2021, the pharmaceutical company has $154.2 billion in assets. According to the outlet’s data, the company’s stock is currently valued $42.10 as of July 27, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Bourla has emerged as one of the most visible representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, which is currently at the forefront of the coronavirus fight. Pfizer’s vaccine, which was developed in collaboration with BioNTech SE in Germany, is said to be 95 percent effective in preventing coronavirus infection.

Bourla is pushing for innovation from his company to tackle cancer and other ailments through innovative medicines, despite the possibility of a worldwide health crisis. Pfizer recently formed Viatris Inc., a global healthcare corporation, by combining its UpJohn division, another pharmaceutical manufacturing firm, with Mylan NV, a generic-drug maker.