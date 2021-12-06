Following the announcement of the break, BTS members have launched their own Instagram accounts.

Within hours, each of the verified profiles had amassed over 4 million followers, with singer V gaining the most: 4.5 million at the time of writing.

Big Hit Music, the band’s management company, revealed on social media on Monday that the singers will be taking a break to “recharge with creative energy,” with plans to return in early 2022.

“BTS is concentrating on preparations for the concert and the release of the new album, which will usher in a ‘new chapter,'” the statement stated. “They’re getting ready for a concert in Seoul in March to connect and speak with fans in person.” Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, and RM have all gone their separate ways since the statement was released—at least on social media.

BTS Charts, a fan Twitter account, shared links to each member's verified accounts. You can find them at: Jimin: /j.m, V: /thv, Jin: /jin, Suga: /agustd, J-Hope: /uarmyhope