Following surgery, a woman is ‘dropped’ on the floor and dies.

According to her husband, a woman died after being “dropped” on the operating room floor during surgery.

Jeannette Shields, 70, shattered her hip while being treated for gall stones at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, North West England, according to BBC News. Her husband, John Shields, told the broadcaster that while she was in the hospital, she buzzed for help to go to the lavatory, but when she didn’t get an answer, she went by herself and fell and broke her hip after becoming dizzy.

She had surgery to repair her broken hip, and the hospital informed her husband that the treatment went well, but that “unfortunately they dropped her off the operating [table]after the surgery.”

“She had a tremendous big bump on the back of her head and she progressively deteriorated and then she simply passed away, just died,” John Shields, 78, said. I’m completely taken aback.”

“You’ve never seen a bulge like it on the bottom of her head,” her daughter, known only as Vikki in the article, claimed.

Jeannette Shields died “suddenly but quietly on Friday 21st May 2021, in the Cumberland Infirmary, with her loved family surrounding her,” according to an obituary published in the local News and Star newspaper.

She was praised as a “devoted” wife, “dearly loved” mother of two daughters, “loving” sister, “great and caring” grandma to four grandkids, and “a great friend to many,” according to the obituary. Attendees at the funeral on Wednesday were encouraged to dress in bright colors.

According to John Shields, his wife’s body was subjected to a post-mortem examination after he “demanded” one, and the hospital’s response was “disgusting.”

“They wouldn’t do it in Carlisle because they didn’t want to do it,” he explained.

On November 27, 2020, the Care Quality Commission, an independent regulator of health and social care services in England, assessed the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, under which the hospital is located, as needing improvement.

According to the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, which spoke to Washington Newsday, “An inquiry into an incident involving a patient in one of our theatres is presently underway. The investigation has been brought to the attention of our regulators.

“We are unable to comment on ongoing investigations, but when they are finished, we will. This is a condensed version of the information.