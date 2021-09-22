Following social media posts about a prison that has been converted to a luxury hotel, there has been a backlash on the internet.

“It’s better than the usual jail.”

After tourists tweeted images of their stay at the converted prison, a premium hotel’s motto has gotten fire.

The Malmaison Oxford hotel in Oxford, United Kingdom, embraces the idea with “Jailhouse Rock” artwork in one room, as well as tally mark bedsheets and carpets, which were tweeted by an influencer.

According to the hotel’s website, there are 95 rooms and suites that used to be a “ordinary basic cell.”

“These are simply the most beautiful and unique hotel rooms in Oxford, putting them on the most sought-after list.”

According to Atlas Obscura, the structure was originally built as a fortress in 1073 and was later utilized as a prison. The HM Prison Oxford was formally dubbed the castle in 1888.

According to Atlas Obscura, children were frequently imprisoned within during the Victorian era. The prison was operational until 1996.

Tourists can now book a hotel room for upwards of 500 pounds.

One commenter on an Instagram image by a travel influencer said, “Why do you think this is a cool aesthetic?” Prisons are sites of abuse and suffering, so why do you believe this is a cool aesthetic?

User @nuriatravels provided a slideshow of photos from her stay at the hotel earlier this summer, including shots of the bed and bathroom.

“I see, you believe the Great Wall of China should be demolished because thousands of soldiers died building it,” she responded to the criticism. “I want to conserve historical structures, but that doesn’t mean I agree with everything that happened in history… Just different points of view.”

Others on the internet expressed similar sentiments in response to photographs released by her and other recent guests.

One Twitter user commented, “This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” in response to a thread of photographs of the hotel posted by multiple accounts, with the users’ names obscured.

“I despise this a lot, beautifully done,” commented another.

Others on the post pointed out that the Malmaison Oxford isn’t the first hotel to do so.

Until 1990, the Liberty Hotel in Boston served as a working jail. According to the hotel’s website, the Charles Street Jail, which opened in 1851, was formerly home to some of Boston’s “most notorious criminals.”

“Prisoners revolted in 1973 because of the jail’s deplorable living conditions. This is a condensed version of the information.