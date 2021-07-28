Following Joey Jordison’s death at the age of 46, Slipknot has led tributes to him.

His family reported that the former Slipknot drummer died peacefully in his sleep.

According to Rolling Stone, Jordison’s family said in a statement, “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of unimaginable sorrow.” “Those who knew Joey knew of his quick wit, gentle demeanor, huge heart, and love for all things family and music. Friends, supporters, and the media have been urged to properly respect Joey’s family’s demand for solitude and serenity during this terribly painful time.”

At this moment, no cause of death has been disclosed. Several years ago, Jordison announced his fight with transverse myelitis.

On social media, Jordison’s former bandmates are leading the tributes, sharing a black square as a symbol of sadness.

On their personal profiles, band members Corey Taylor, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, and Jim Root all posted black squares in honor.

