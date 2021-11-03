Following his death, tributes were paid to Ronnie Wilson of The Gap Band.

Musician Ronnie Wilson, who died at the age of 73, has received a flood of tributes.

Wilson, a founding member of The Gap Band, died last week after having a stroke, according to TMZ.

Linda Boulware-Wilson, the musician’s wife, revealed her husband’s death on Facebook on Tuesday.

In a touching tribute, she said, “The love of my life was called home this morning, at 10:01am.” “Please keep The Wilson, Boulware, and Collins families in your prayers as we grieve his departure. From boyhood till his early seventies, Ronnie Wilson was a talent at composing, producing, and playing the flugelhorn, Trumpet, keyboards, and singing music. He’ll be greatly missed!!!” Wilson and his brothers Charlie and Robert created the R&B and soul band in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the 1960s, and their name was derived from an acronym of Greenwood, Archer, and Pine streets in their hometown.

“I Don’t Believe You Want to Get Up and Dance (Oops!),” “Burn Rubber on Me (Why You Wanna Hurt Me),” and “You Dropped a Bomb on Me” are just a few of the Gap Band’s songs.

Many of the group’s songs have been sampled by contemporary musicians, including Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and N.W.A.’s “Straight Outta Compton.”

Several individuals are paying respect to the late artist and celebrating his life and work on social media today.

“This is heartbreaking—Ronnie, rest in peace.” “Now it’s just Uncle Charlie,” journalist Lorraine King tweeted.

Uncle Charlie is the only one left now. https://t.co/A6qVImLOCF November 3, 2021 — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) “The Gap Band Founder Ronnie Wilson Dead at 73 #RIP,” said news anchor Shawndrea Thomas. “Ronnie Wilson (73), a founding member of The Gap Band, a classic R&B group, has passed away. “Sad news tonight,” a fan tweeted.

"RIP Ronnie Wilson," wrote another. "Many thanks for the grooves." "Gap's Band member Ronnie Wilson passed away 73 #RIP," another wrote beside a video of The Gap Band performing. Thank you for your musical efforts.