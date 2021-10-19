Following FDA approval, 10.7 million seniors received a COVID-19 booster shot, according to the CDC.

Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the booster on Sept. 22, roughly 10.7 million, or 14.7 percent, of U.S. seniors over the age of 65 have gotten it, according to new data released by the agency.

Those in this age bracket, as well as Americans 18 and older with underlying health issues or who work in environments where COVID-19 exposure is more likely, can get the booster now. Seniors are the most vaccinated demographic in the United States, with 84.4 percent of those aged 65 and up having received a complete vaccine against the virus.

Since September, when the Biden administration announced a new vaccination program, a campaign to administer booster injections to more Americans has been well underway. Internal debates over insufficient vaccine supply and data caused it to be postponed, but the government is committed to improving overall protection against the COVID-19 Delta form.

Beyond the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, neither the FDA nor the CDC have approved COVID-19 boosters. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet on Oct. 20 to debate whether or not to recommend boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Last week, an FDA advisory panel recommended that a lower dose booster from Moderna be approved. The FDA, on the other hand, gave Johnson & Johnson’s vaccination a mixed rating, citing a lack of data from the business.

A new option for “mixing and matching” vaccines from different producers is now being considered. The FDA is scheduled to announce its verdict on whether or not to endorse the concept this week, according to reports released on Tuesday.

According to a study published last week by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), combining vaccines can increase the amount of antibodies in the immune system, which can help the body fight COVID-19.