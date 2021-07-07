Following Dilip Kumar’s death, tributes were paid to the Bollywood legend.

Dilip Kumar, one of India’s first and most well-known movie actors, passed away at the age of 98.

According to the BBC, the famed screen performer had been suffering from health issues in the months preceding up to his death, and was brought to a Mumbai hospital on June 30 after complaining of breathlessness.

Kumar was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, Pakistan, which was then a part of British-ruled India. During his more than 50-year career, he appeared in around 60 films.

In the hours after Kumar’s passing on Wednesday, a slew of high-profile figures paid tribute to the icon on social media, including politicians, athletes, and actors.

“Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend,” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter. He was endowed with unrivaled brilliance, which fascinated audiences of all eras. His death creates a void in our cultural landscape. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. RIP.”

“Saddened to read of Dilip Kumar’s passing,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted. I’ll never forget his willingness to volunteer his time to assist collect cash for SKMTH [hospital]when the project first began. This is the most challenging time—to raise the first 10% of the funds—and his appearances in Pakistan and London helped collect enormous sums.”

“Apart from that, Dilip Kumar was the greatest and most versatile actor for my generation,” the cricketer-turned-politician remarked.

“An institution has passed away… whenever the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar,’” Amitabh Bachchan, himself a famed screen figure, tweeted. “My prayers are for his soul’s peace and for the family’s ability to face this loss…[palms up emoji][pray emoji]” I’m so saddened…

Mahesh Babu, an Indian actor, tweeted a black-and-white photo of the late celebrity, writing, “A timeless classic..” Actors all across the world will continue to be inspired by his towering brilliance. A major setback for Indian cinema… #DilipKumar Sir, may you rest in peace. “You’ll be sorely missed.”

Mammootty, a fellow cinema actor, stated, “Farewell to the famous thespian.” “You have blessed me with your love and. This is a condensed version of the information.