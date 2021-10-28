Following an increase in vaccination rates, the city of New Orleans has lifted its indoor mask ban.

New Orleans issued a statement on Twitter and in a press release on Wednesday describing current vaccination rates, which regions are still subject to the indoor mask mandate, and the next stages in the changeover process.

The city of New Orleans will suspend the city-wide mask mandate for most public locations due to considerable improvements in COVID-19 measures driven by strong vaccination rates and the vaccine/test mandate.

The indoor mask mandate will be discontinued for most public locations, according to the official New Orleans Twitter feed, due to "substantial improvement in COVID-19 parameters induced by strong vaccination rates" and "vaccine-test mandates."

Public transportation, healthcare facilities, and early childhood, elementary, and secondary educational institutions are among the locations of New Orleans where the indoor mask rule is still in operation. “A proof of immunization or negative COVID test [within 72 hours]will continue to be required for entrance at select companies,” New Orleans added. According to city officials, 60.3 percent of the entire population of New Orleans is completely vaccinated, and 75.6 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell made the announcement about the end of the indoor mask mandate in an official press release. Cantrell’s decision to withdraw the indoor mask rule for most public places was based on a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths owing to mitigation measures, indoor proof of vaccination, and other implementations, as well as vaccination rates.

The New Orleans Health Department (NOHD) continues to encourage residents aged 2 and up to wear masks in specific areas and at a safe distance from others, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In a news statement, NOHD Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno stated that the mask mandate has substantially benefited the city of New Orleans.

"Over the past several months, the indoor mask rule that was in place helped us limit the rise of cases we witnessed owing to the Delta variation," Avengo added.