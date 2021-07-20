Following a heat wave in Washington, 52 cases of bacterial illness from shellfish were discovered.

Following a severe heat wave over the Pacific Northwest last month, Washington health officials are warning of an increase in bacterial-related illnesses linked to shellfish.

According to the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, the Washington Department of Health (DOH) reported 52 cases of the intestinal ailment vibriosis in July, surpassing the highest number of cases ever documented for the month.

Twenty-six of the cases were contracted from commercial oysters, whereas four were contracted from recreational oysters.

Vibriosis is caused by a tiny bacteria called vibrio, according to the DOH. The bacteria is present in coastal fish and shellfish, and it can reproduce quickly under warm temperatures. While vibrio is more likely to contaminate fish during the summer, the hot weather and noon low tides last month appeared to hasten their growth.

“Another consequence of the recent heat wave is the perfect storm of Vibrio infection circumstances. It’s critical that we take easy precautions to be healthy when eating shellfish,” Todd Phillips, director of the Office of Environmental Health and Safety, said in a statement.

Vibriosis symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pains, nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, and chills, which commonly appear 12 to 24 hours after intake. In most situations, the illness will pass in two to three days, but in severe cases, hospitalization may be necessary.

The Department of Health did not disclose any hospitalizations or serious illnesses as a result of the recent increase in instances.

Residents of Washington should follow three rules when eating shellfish, according to the department: Before harvesting, check the state’s safety maps, freeze shellfish promptly, then cook for 15 seconds at 145 degrees Fahrenheit to destroy bacteria.

Shellfish should be taken when the tide goes out, and any shellfish that has been exposed to the sun for more than an hour should not be harvested, according to the department.

Last month’s heat wave blasted the Pacific Northwest for many weeks, sending temperatures into the triple digits and wreaking havoc on marine life. Over 1 billion aquatic species on the Pacific Coast, including snails, mussels, and clams, may have died as a result of the heat, according to experts.

Lissa Monberg, marketing director of Hama Hama, an oyster and tree farm in Lilliwaup, was shocked to find so many dead oysters. This is a condensed version of the information.