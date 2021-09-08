Following a broken elevator notice, an apartment tenant starts a viral TikTok series called “Revolution.”

It all began with an email from a California apartment complex’s management indicating that all elevators in one of the buildings were out of service due to emergency maintenance. One of the elevators remained out of service after days of waiting, resulting in a viral TikTok series posted to @stokedpat that has been labeled a “revolution.” These videos have gotten ranging from 53,000 to 2.8 million views on YouTube.

The first video, which was uploaded on August 27, shows the TikToker attaching a sticky note to the elevator that reads, “Out of order 10 days and counting.” When @stokedpat arrived the next day to find the elevator was still broken, he wrote another sticky note to indicate the 11th day without service.

With the Italian protest song Bella Ciao playing in the backdrop of the videos, the tale continued. Despite the fact that his sticky notes had been removed, @stokedpat went one step farther. He wrote the same message on a larger sheet of paper and taped it to the elevator doors, progressing from small sticky notes.

Soon later, @stokedpat received a text from his roommate, who attached a photo of another message to the one he had left.

“Whoever posts this, you have our support. “Fix it,” said the note.

A text to him stated, “You are starting a revolution.”

“We saw your video from TikTok and realized we were your neighbors from next door!” read another note in part six of the series. In this fight, we’re with you! Bella Ciao Bella Ciao Bella Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao Ciao

In another video, a neighbor reported that their mother-in-law has poor mobility and is unable to use the stairs.

Despite the fact that the majority of his neighbors supported him, management removed his letter and replaced it with one of their own that said, “Elevator temporarily out of operation till further notice.” We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Undeterred, @stokedpat made a fresh sign with the date of the elevator’s outage on the 13th day and taped it next to the maintenance sign.

Viewers expressed their interest in the series in the comments section, requesting larger and more imaginative signs until the elevator was fixed.