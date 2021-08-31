Folding Techniques by Marie Kondo: How to Fold Shirts, Tops, Socks, and More

Marie Kondo and her organizing methods have gained international recognition since the publication of her debut book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

Marie Kondo’s new Netflix show, Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, sees the 36-year-old assist Americans apply her cleaning tactics to their entire lives, not just their homes.

But how can you keep your clothes arranged if you’re not familiar with her methods?

These are some simple ways to fold your clothes using her KonMari decluttering method.

Top Folding Techniques

Marie Kondo suggests putting your clothing in a way that allows you to see them readily so you can save time getting ready.

Rather than folding and storing your clothing flat on top of each other, fold them so that they stand up in your drawers.

By folding your garments with a loving pressure through your palms, you are attempting to speak with them and express gratitude for the joy they bring into your life, according to Kondo’s method.

Tops with Tanks

To make a rectangle form out of a tank top, fold it in thirds in line with the straps.

Fold in half lengthwise, leaving a gap of about an inch or two at the end, and fold in half or into thirds again.

When placed in a drawer with other tops folded in the same way, it should be able to stand up.

Camisoles

Fold your camisole in thirds across the width.

Don’t tuck your camisole’s straps in since you want to count them as part of the length.

Fold it in half lengthwise, leaving approximately an inch or two of space between the camisole’s edge and the straps.

Then fold it in half or thirds to make it stand.

T-shirts

T-shirts can be folded in the same way, with the sleeves tucked in nicely before folding in half and then in thirds.

T-shirts with long sleeves and light sweaters

Fold one side of a long-sleeved t-shirt or thin sweater in line with the neckline.

Then fold the sleeve up to the edge of the opposite side of the rectangle where you’ll fold it, then fold the rest of the sleeve so it’s flush with the first side.

