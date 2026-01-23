Flu Surge Strains UK Hospitals Amid Ongoing Doctor Strikes

Hospitals across England remain under severe pressure as flu cases continue to soar to unprecedented levels for this time of year, compounded by ongoing strikes from resident doctors. Health officials have warned that the NHS is “nowhere near out of the woods yet,” despite signs of a possible stabilization in some regions.

The latest data from the NHS shows a concerning 18% increase in flu-related hospital admissions from the previous week, with an average of 3,140 patients per day. This marks a significant rise from just 2,660 the week before and far exceeds the number of flu patients reported at the same time last year. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has stated that while the flu situation is beginning to stabilize in some parts of the country, other areas are still seeing sharp increases, particularly in south-west and eastern England, where flu patient numbers have surged by 40% and 39%, respectively.

Ongoing Strike Impact

At the same time, the health system is grappling with the effects of a second round of strike action by resident doctors, who are protesting government policies on pay and working conditions. The strikes, which began on December 20, 2025, have added strain to already overstretched hospital services, as healthcare workers balance the challenges of treating flu patients while covering for striking staff. The British Medical Association (BMA) has called for further negotiations, but the Government and the union remain at an impasse.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS England’s national medical director, emphasized that while flu cases may not be rising as quickly in some areas, the overall situation remains critical. “The combination of industrial action and rising winter viruses means many hospitals are on high alert, and we are not out of danger yet,” she said. In addition to the flu, the NHS is also managing a surge in cases of norovirus, with more than 400 beds occupied daily due to related symptoms.

The pressure on the NHS is being felt most acutely in the older population, particularly those over 85, who continue to experience the highest rates of hospital admission. Flu-related critical care admissions have also risen slightly, with 128 flu patients in critical care last week, up from 106 the previous week. Some experts, including Dr. Alex Allen of the UKHSA, caution that flu could surge again in the coming months, particularly as the new year progresses.

Despite the challenges, there have been some positive signs. Flu cases in the North West have started to decrease, offering a glimmer of hope that the worst may be over in certain regions. However, experts continue to urge the public to take precautions and get vaccinated against the flu to reduce further strain on the system.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged the strain on NHS services, citing flu’s impact as “putting significant pressure” on frontline services. He also criticized the timing of the resident doctor strikes, describing them as “regrettable” but assured the public that the NHS is working hard to manage the situation.

With Christmas just behind us, the pressure on hospitals is expected to remain high for weeks to come. Experts predict that the flu season, which typically peaks in January, could lead to more challenging weeks ahead. As the flu continues to spread, health leaders are calling for urgent intervention to prevent further escalation.

For now, NHS staff remain focused on patient safety, even as the long-running disputes between doctors and the government continue to hinder recovery efforts in some parts of the healthcare system.