Florida’s 39 Most Famous Actresses

Anyone who wishes to adore and envy the world’s most famous people merely needs to go to Instagram. There’s no shortage of evidence of how good the good life is, from A-list movie stars and famous artists to professional baseball players and comedians with their own comedies. On rooftop bars, exclusive clubs, backstage parties, and restaurants where average people can’t get a reservation, they publish images of themselves with other celebrities.

However, the vast majority of these celebrities were born and nurtured outside of Hollywood, rising from humble beginnings in ordinary little towns and cities across the country to the bright lights and big money of superstardom.

From IMDb’s most popular list, Stacker developed a list of women who were born in Florida. Continue reading to find out which of your favorite actresses hails from your own backyard.

Cowen, Abigail

Gainesville, Florida is where he was born. (3/18/1998)

― Dorcas in “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (2018-2020) ― Vicki Charmichael from the Netflix series “Stranger Things” (2017) — Ricochet from the film “The Power Couple” (2019)

Spencer, Abigail

Gulf Breeze, Florida is where he was born. (8/4/1981)

Suzanne Farrell in “Mad Men” (2009) — Amantha Holden in “Rectify” (2009) (2013-2016) — From “Oz the Great and Powerful” by May (2013)

Alexa PenaVega is a model and actress.

Miami, Florida is where I was born. (8/27/1988)

Carmen Cortez in “Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams” is one of her most well-known roles (2002) ― Carmen Cortez from the film “Spy Kids” (2001) “Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over” — Carmen Cortez (2003)

Anya Taylor-Joy is a British actress who plays Anya Taylor-Joy

Miami, Florida is where I was born. (4/16/1996)

Beth Harmon in “The Queen’s Gambit” (2020) — Thomasin in “The Witch” (2019) (2015) — “The New Mutants” Illyana Rasputin (2020)

Ashley Greene is a model and actress.

Jacksonville, Florida is where he was born. (2/21/1987)

― Alice Cullen from the “Twilight” series (2008) — “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” Alice Cullen (2009) “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” quotes Alice Cullen (2011)

Ashley Rickards is a model and actress.

Sarasota, Florida is where he was born. (5/4/1992)

Jenna Hamilton in “Awkward” is one of her most well-known roles (2011-2016) ― Mandy in the film “Fly Away” (2011) — “Struck by Lightning” actress Vicki Jordan (2012)

Madison, Bailee

Fort Lauderdale, Florida is where he was born. (10/15/1999)

May Belle Aarons in “Brothers” (2009) — Isabelle Cahill in “Brothers” (2009) This is a condensed version of the information.