Florida is the state with the fewest unemployment claims since the pandemic began, but it ranks second in COVID cases.

According to a WalletHub research released on Thursday, Florida has recovered the fastest from filed jobless claims than any other state in the country. In 2021, there was a 91.50 percent increase in the number of complaints filed compared to 2020, when the unemployment rate was 7.7%.

However, while Florida has the lowest unemployment claims, it also has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. According to John Hopkins University of Medicine, there have been 37,299 documented cases of COVID-19 and 1,554 deaths in Florida in the last week.

South Carolina, New Hampshire, Kansas, and South Dakota round out the states with the lowest amount of unemployment claims since the outbreak began.

South Carolina, Arkansas, West Virginia, South Dakota, and Wyoming, according to WalletHub, have had the smallest increase in jobless cases in the recent week. California, Michigan, Nebraska, Virginia, and the District of Columbia are the states with the most new jobless cases in the recent week.

In sum, 8.4 million Americans are currently unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

People shouldn’t be too concerned about the current surge in jobless claims, according to WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez, because the figures are on a “strong downward trend.”

“We’ve got that number down to 352,000 as of the week of September 25, 2021,” Gonzalez said. “The peak was 6.1 million claims in a single week in March 2020, and we’ve brought that number down to 6.1 million claims in a single week in March 2020.” “The latest number of weekly unemployment claims is similar to what we had in early October 2013.” However, it is still roughly 150,000 higher than the all-time low set at the start of 2020.” The well-known analyst also discussed how the expiration of further unemployment benefits could help to reduce the number of unemployed people.

"Some people were making more money while unemployed than while they were employed, but that won't be the case any longer," Gonzalez added. "As a result, those folks will."