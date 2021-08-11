Florida has the highest rate of COVID-related hospitalizations in the United States.

In the United States, Florida has the highest rate of children hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of August 7, Florida had 8.1 children hospitalized with COVID-19 per 100,000 population, according to statistics from the CovKid project, which uses COVID-19 hospitalization numbers from the US Department of Health and Human Services. According to the data, the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 per 100,000 population in Florida is the highest in the country.

According to the project’s data, Florida has reported 341 new hospital admissions among people aged 17 and younger in the last seven days, the most in the US.

Florida also has the greatest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations among 18 and 19-year-olds. According to the data, Florida had 20.6 hospitalizations per 100,000 persons in that age bracket as of August 7.

According to the data, there were 2.2 children hospitalized with COVID-10 per 100,000 citizens in the United States as of August 7.

While Florida has the greatest rate of children hospitalized with COVID-19, hospital capacity data from the federal government shows that Texas has the largest overall number of children hospitalized with the virus.

According to healthdata.gov, Texas had the most COVID-19-infected pediatric patients in the United States, with 259, followed by Florida with 194.

Dr. Ronald Ford, chief medical officer of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, told the Miami Herald last week: “The pace of rise has been really higher than what we in the children’s hospital have experienced at any point in this pandemic….

To me, that’s a cause for concern.”

“In our earlier pandemic iteration, it was more they’re positive but not sick or very mildly unwell,” Ford told the Herald. “This is unique…. Pediatric patients are infected and symptomatic at a substantially higher rate than adults.”

A recent report from a local Florida news station discovered that the state had sought multiple ventilators from the federal government, amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Florida sought 300 ventilators from the federal government last week, according to a planning document acquired by ABC News affiliate Local 10 from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Governor Ron DeSantis stated despite the report. This is a condensed version of the information.