Florida COVID-19 live updates COVID-19 instances 14 times the amount in June

Florida COVID-19 live updates

This summer, the United States is facing a COVID-19 outbreak due to the spread of the more contagious delta form.

According to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, more than 620,000 Americans have perished with COVID-19 and over 4.3 million people globally.

In the same week, the state reported 151,415 new illnesses – 14 times the number reported just two months ago. The state reported 10,461 new cases and a positive rate of 3.4 percent for the week ending June 11.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 59.1 percent of Americans aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hospitalizations have increased to 15,750, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Additionally, the state reported 286 deaths last week and a new case positive rate of 19.3 percent.

Friday, about 1 million immunizations were provided.

The White House gave a glimmer of hope on Saturday regarding vaccinations.

Friday, more than 991,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccination were delivered. 604,000 of those were newly vaccinated, according to White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar on Saturday.

This is an improvement over last Saturday, when 840,000 doses were reported.

According to CDC data, over 197 million persons in the United States have received at least one dosage and more than 167 million have received all three doses.

Education Secretary Arne Duncan declares his support for Florida superintendents disobeying the governor. In a new letter to Florida superintendents, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona stated that he will support any school that violates Gov. Ron DeSantis by imposing a mask mandate.

He also explained how schools can use federal COVID-19 relief funds, which Congress has already approved, “to support any activity necessary to maintain operations,” such as reimbursing education officials whose salary has been withheld by the governor. DeSantis later stated that he could not cut superintendents’ compensation because it was a local matter, but implausibly urged superintendents to cut their own pay if they ignored his ban on mask mandates.

“Several school districts in Florida have already moved to adopt universal masking policies despite the State’s prohibition, and I want you to know that the U.S. Department of Education stands with you,” he wrote. “Your decisions are vital to safely reopen schools and maintain safe in-person instruction, and they are undoubtedly in the best interest of your students.”

“In these unprecedented and trying times,” he said, “the leadership and courage you are demonstrating will make a difference in the lives of the students you serve.”

Walgreens and CVS will begin dispensing third dosages.

Hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested a third dose of an mRNA vaccine for immunocompromised Americans, Walgreens and CVS said Friday that qualifying patients will be able to receive third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Walgreens announced that walk-ins are now accepted at select stores, while CVS announced that appointments will begin Saturday.

Patients should be prepared to demonstrate their eligibility for a third dose, both companies stated.