Five of the Coolest Gadgets and Tech in “No Time To Die”

Without futuristic—and often unrealistic—gadgets and gizmos, what is a James Bond film? Thankfully, No Time To Die honors this franchise theme by incorporating some classic technology to aid James Bond in completing his objective.

In the United States, Daniel Craig’s farewell film as the legendary British spy will be released on Friday, October 8. The picture, which stars Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Léa Seydoux (Blue is the Warmest Color), and Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation), has already gotten favorable reviews from critics.

Quartermaster, Q, is played by Ben Whishaw (Paddington), who once again gives Bond with useful technology to help him get out of a jam. The baddies, on the other hand, arrive with their own terrifying gadgets in order to impede our hero.

The top gadgets and technologies seen in No Time To Die are listed below. There will be plot spoilers ahead.

Weapons from Aston Martin

Bond uses his iconic Aston Martin DB5’s box of tricks to get out of a difficult situation in Italy, making its grand return to the franchise.

He presses a button while speeding through the small streets, causing some explosive jacks to detonate, destroying another automobile.

When surrounded and facing certain death, the bulletproof windows appear to be about to give way, until Bond picks the right moment to reveal the automobile is equipped with a mini-gun hidden in its headlights. He does a donut while opening fire on the adversaries in a circle around him, then uses the smokescreen function to flee from Blofeld’s Spectre operatives.

The classic V8 (first seen in The Living Daylights), the hyper-car Valhalla (seen in Q’s lab), and the DBS Superleggera, piloted by new MI6 spy Nomi, all make appearances in the film.

Parachutes that are magnetic

A group of masked men burst into a London facility to hijack a potentially lethal weapon during a heist at the beginning of the film. They start the theft using laser cutters, which aren’t exactly novel in spy films but are cool and effective. They plan their escape via the elevator shaft once they’ve gotten what they came for.

We observe thousands of red lights attach to the side of the shaft after dropping a large device that appears like a bomb down to the floor below. One by one.