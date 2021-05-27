Five hours after learning she was pregnant, a teen gives birth.

After going to the hospital with stomach pain, a teenage girl discovered she was pregnant five hours before giving birth.

Ellisha Ford, 17, had a contraction while being evaluated by a doctor at the hospital on August 2 of last year, and was brought to have an ultrasound, according to the SWNS news agency in the United Kingdom.

Ford, from Leicestershire in the United Kingdom, was discovered to be 43 weeks pregnant and 2.4 inches dilated. She was told by the doctor that she would give birth that night. Pregnancies last about 40 weeks on average, and after 42 weeks, they are termed overdue. If a baby is born before 37 weeks, it is considered preterm.

Unlike some very pregnant women whose belly can cause their center of gravity to shift, Ford told SWNS she was still able to walk with ease through her pregnancy. She also continued to get her periods and did not suffer from swollen feet, which can occur when the body retains more water than typical during pregnancy.

The adolescent, who is in her senior year of high school in the United Kingdom, also stated that she did not gain weight during her pregnancy and could still fit into US sizes 2 and 4.

“I had no idea because I still had a flat stomach,” Ford explained. “However, as soon as the doctor applied pressure to my tummy, my belly just popped out—it was bizarre.”

Harper was born just five hours after she found out she was expecting. He weighed 7 pounds and 6.5 ounces.

Ford had blood and pregnancy tests after feeling back discomfort in March 2020, but none revealed that she was pregnant. Sciatica and an overactive thyroid gland were diagnosed. When she went to the clinic with back pain on her due date, she was told it was sciatica once more.

“When they gave him back to me, I was like ‘wow, he’s mine,’” she recalled of how it felt to meet her baby. It was really odd, and I had no idea what to make of it.”

“We told his father as well,” she recalled, “but I was terrified of telling him, and when my mother gave him a picture, he just cried.”

