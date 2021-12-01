First cases of Omicron Variant seen in hard-hit Brazil, with a pair of South African travelers.

According to the Associated Press, Brazil, which has been heavily struck by COVID, has reported its first cases of the omicron strain in two tourists who arrived from South Africa.

These are the first proven examples of the omicron form in Latin America, in a country where COVID has been linked to nearly 600,000 deaths, a statistic that scientists believe is understated.

According to the Sao Paulo state health department, the pair, a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, are in isolation. They had tests done on November 25 and were showing signs of COVID at the time, according to the Associated Press.

According to a statement from the secretariat, the tourists arrived in Brazil on November 23 and took a PCR test before planning to return to South Africa two days later. The positive test results were obtained at the Guarulhos international airport, located outside of Sao Paulo.

“Following the positive test, the couple was told to remain at home in isolation. State and municipal (authorities), as well as their respective family members, are keeping an eye on both of them “According to the health secretariat in Sao Paulo, The two have not been recorded in the state’s immunization platform, according to the secretariat.

“A preliminary inquiry revealed that they had not been immunized anyplace else,” it stated.

Another possible omicron variant case has been under investigation by Brazilian authorities since Sunday.

Brazil does not require foreign visitors to be COVID-vaccinated before entering the country.

On Tuesday, Japan and France confirmed their first instances of the omicron variant. There is also new evidence that the variation existed in Europe approximately a week before South Africa disclosed it to the World Health Organization on November 24.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Much about the new variation is unknown, including if it is more contagious, as some health officials believe, whether it causes people to get more seriously ill, and whether it can prevent the vaccine.

The admission occurred before the federal government’s decision on Sunday to prohibit people travelling from South Africa, according to Brazil’s health agency Anvisa. Flights beginning in or with stopovers in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, and Zimbabwe have been restricted by the South American country.

Joo, the governor of Sao Paulo. This is a condensed version of the information.