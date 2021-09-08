Firefighters and police officers in New Jersey are the latest first responders to speak out against vaccine mandates.

On Wednesday, dozens of firefighters and police officers in Newark, New Jersey, defied the mayor’s order to vaccinate all city employees against COVID-19, a trend sweeping the country as local governments try to inoculate their personnel.

“This isn’t about vaccinations; it’s about being bullied, and we’re not going to be bullied,” IAFF General President Edward Kelly stated from a parade float that had been transformed into a stage.

Mayor Ras Baraka issued an order in August requiring all city employees to obtain the vaccine within 30 days, unless they had a religious or medical exemption. The Newark Firefighters Union and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 12 tried to get a restraining order to block the mandate, which gave employees 30 days to show proof of vaccination or risk being fired.

Despite the State Department of Health’s March ruling enabling employers to impose immunization requirements, the New Jersey Public Employment Relations Commission eventually directed the city of Newark to negotiate portion of the mandate with the unions.

Throughout the pandemic, at least nine police officers have died from COVID-19 in Newark, which has led New Jersey in cases and deaths. In a statement, Baraka addressed the first responder protest, reflecting the sentiments of other officials who have expressed a wish to protect staff and the general public.

“I am genuinely concerned about essential workers and first responders, which is why mandatory vaccination is the proper decision,” Baraka added. “In Newark, more police died on the job from COVID in a single year than they have in many years together. This pathogen threatens over 900 additional people in public safety alone, not to mention their families and children.”

For this article, neither union was accessible for comment.

More than 130 law enforcement officers died from COVID in 2021, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, but despite this, many first responders refuse to get vaccinated and fight municipal attempts.