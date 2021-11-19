Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things discusses what makes ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ fresh and exciting.

Finn Wolfhard knows a thing or two about ’80s nostalgia franchises, having starred in Stranger Things, It, and now Ghostbusters: Afterlife (November 19). “I believe people are drawn to that [period]because it reminds them of a happier moment in their lives.” Nonetheless, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set in the present day. “Ghostbusters is contemporary, but it’s also a sequel, so it’s not tossing the prior movies out the window.” It certainly couldn’t be, given that the latest installment is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father, Ivan Reitman, directed the first. “Even though it’s been there for a long time, it still feels brand new, and that’s down to what Jason contributed to it.” Another intriguing aspect of the film is its potential to reintroduce families to the cinema. “It’s a massive blockbuster film, and we haven’t seen one like it in a long time, one that you can take your whole family to watch.” Given Wolfhard’s familiarity with the 1980s, one must wonder what ’80s franchise should be relaunched next. “I’ve mentioned Monster Squad a little bit. That sounds like it could be a lot of fun. Gremlins 3 would also be fantastic.” Were you a fan of the original Ghostbusters movies when they first came out? I was a huge supporter. I was attracted to it because it was Ghostbusters, but it also felt new and fresh without being a completely new film. It captures the atmosphere of the original Ghostbusters while also being fresh and interesting. I was really interested to it since it was being directed by Jason Reitman. And it’s almost as if it’s a family affair. Just having Ivan Reitman’s blessing on the whole affair was a major and very good indication.

Older fans of the original films will undoubtedly recognize the tale, but what does this film have to offer newcomers?

When you see [the original]movies, I think you get a wonderful sense because you’re viewing fantasy and crazy spirits at the same time. This is a condensed version of the information.