Finding Clint’s Humor, Ronin’s Return, and Introducing Kate Bishop, according to the director of “Hawkeye.”

Hawkeye is now available to watch on Disney+, with the first two episodes of the new series already available.

The show depicts the titular hero (Jeremy Renner) and his encounter with Kate Bishop, a brave young woman who idolizes the archer and is equally adept with a bow and arrow.

The Washington Newsday spoke with Rhys Thomas, who directed and executive produced the first two episodes, on finding Clint Barton’s more comedic side, why Hailee Steinfeld is the appropriate Kate Bishop, and bringing back Hawkeye’s alter-ego Ronin.

In order to defeat Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, the gang of heroes had to make a number of sacrifices, one of the most stunning of which was Black Widow’s death.

Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself in lieu of Clint in order for the Avengers to obtain the Soul Stone they needed to defeat the titan, and this is something that the character thinks about a lot.

Despite this, Thomas noted that they wanted to make sure Clint didn’t become too “maudlin” in the aftermath of his loss on Disney+.

He stated, “He’s always carried a lot of the heart in the stories, especially Endgame, and so bringing that on in this was one of the more thrilling things.” “And in terms of Jeremy and moving forward with him, he’s played this character for ten years and understands more than anyone else, so it’s him.”

“And that’s what’s funny, I think it’s hard to separate Jeremy and Clint sometimes because Marvel, the MCU, is such a part of our collective cultural awareness now, you know?”

“I believe Jeremy had a really clear sense of where Clint was psychologically at that point, and it was intriguing.” “Jeremy, as an actor, sort of feels these things as well in a way, so I think he had a really clear sense of where Clint was psychologically at that point, and it was interesting.”

“I think it was crucial, ultimately, to find a route in that wasn’t expected and wasn’t too maudlin at first,” he continued.

“It was to try to find him in this point of peace, or purportedly peace, so that we could begin to piece together what that meant.”

