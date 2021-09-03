Finally, Swim and Stream Audio with Zygo Underwater Headphones.

The option to stream music and/or audio is a big part of why I run instead of swim every day. While exercising, being able to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, or even baseball radio broadcasts helps to keep me distracted. Others, based on anecdotal evidence, share my sentiments. Swimming for exercise takes a second to other activities due to a lack of adequate audio access.

Sure, you can listen to music while swimming with waterproof headphones, but they’re inconvenient. The bigger issue with listening in a pool is that Bluetooth connectivity does not work in water, so you’ll need to download and store the content on the devices you’ve been able to use in water. Because most services, such as Spotify, Apple Music, Audible, and others, don’t enable you to download MP3s, you’re limited to using and managing only your own local files. In the age of subscription services, that’s a no-no for a lot of people.

Zygo is the solution that many people have been waiting for to listen to music while swimming. The bone-conducting headphones use radio frequencies to link to a transmitter, which then connects to a phone or device through Bluetooth. While a Bluetooth signal won’t get across water, radio waves will. It’s a brilliant hack that allows you to utilize any app or service on your phone while underwater.

Installing Zygo Headphones

The Zygo headphones are slightly more difficult to set up than regular Bluetooth headphones due to the presence of a middle-man transmitter, but not by much. They function by charging the transmitter and pairing it with your phone via Bluetooth. The headphones then link to the receiver automatically, usually within 10 to 20 seconds of turning them on.

Once those two pieces are joined, it’s just a regular wireless headset for the user. When you play audio from your phone, you can hear it right away.

There is a Zygo app, but it isn’t used for any over-the-air firmware upgrades or headset settings as of this writing. More information on the app may be found below.

Underwater Sound of Music

Over Bluetooth and radio waves, bone-conducting headphones do not give good audio quality. As an example, This is a condensed version of the information.