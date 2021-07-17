Finale of ‘Loki’: Loki and Sylvie Face He Who Remains

There are spoilers in this article for Loki Season 1 Episode 6 “For All Time. Always.”

As the first season of Loki on Disney+ comes to a close, viewers are left with more questions than answers.

Sure, the Time Variance Authority’s roots are given, the enemy is exposed, and Sylvie and Loki’s unspoken romance is acknowledged, but the ending will leave fans wanting more from Loki and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With its ending, Loki set itself apart from Wandavision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the third Marvel series to air on Disney+ as the studio prepares for Phase 4 of the MCU.

Throughout the film, there is a great deal of exposition that clarifies everything that has gone before. The events of Loki’s series finale, “For All Time, Always,” are detailed below.

What Happens in Episode 6 of ‘Loki’?

As they proceed towards the scary castle glimpsed at the end of Episode 5 “Journey Into Mystery,” Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) have no time to celebrate their victory over the trans-temporal entity Alioth.

The scenery around them has transformed, and they now appear to be floating in space on a gigantic rock. A flawlessly symmetrical loop surrounds them, forming a belt around the structure.

As Loki and Sylvie reach the castle, they pause for a moment before considering whether or not to break down the door. The door opens before they can decide what to do next. The man behind the curtain, their host, is waiting for them.

The Time Variance Authority mascot, the informatively southern Miss Minutes, is the first to meet them. She follows them around the castle lobby, informing the Lokis that “He Who Remains” wishes to make a bargain with them. Loki is offered victory in the Battle of New York and the chance to kill Thanos, while Sylvie is offered a second chance at life and a head full of joyful memories. Both turn down the offer and keep looking for He Who Remains.

Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is still in a panic at the TVA, trying to figure out who is behind the organization and who manufactured the fake Time-Keepers. Mobius Mobius (Owen Wilson) confronts her after his escape from the Void, but