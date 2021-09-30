Filming Locations for ‘No Time to Die’: Where Did the New James Bond Film Take Place?

With the highly-anticipated No Time to Die reaching U.S. theaters next week, Bond 25 will be Daniel Craig’s final excursion as secret agent 007 in the series.

Although exact production expenses have yet to be established, the film, which was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, is said to have cost a stunning $245 million, thanks in part to the different filming locations utilised.

Indeed, 007 is a well-known jetsetter who has battled bad guys in the frozen tundra, on tropical beaches, and even in space. He also manages to squeeze in a vacation every now and again.

All Bond fans have had to cling to for the previous 18 months have been the trailers, which have teased some magnificent locations from all over the world.

This website breaks down all of the filming sites used in No Time To Die ahead of its October 8 release.

WARNING: There are minor spoilers ahead for No Time to Die.

Where did Bond 25 take place? Jamaica

From Dr. No (1962) through Live and Let Die (2001), 007 has ties to Jamaica even before Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond (1973). Ian Fleming, the author, has a residence there as well. As a result, it’s only natural that the agent retires to the island, his character’s spiritual home.

Bond’s house in No Time to Die was custom-built near Port Antonio on the beach. Later in the film, the island also served as a stand-in for Cuba, with exterior images shot in Kingston, the world’s seventh largest natural harbor.

Staying in Fleming’s former Jamaica home, according to Barbara Broccoli, the franchise’s producer, helped her comprehend the significance of this location for Bond.

“I traveled to Jamaica for the 50th anniversary of the film series and stayed in Fleming’s house, which was a huge eye-opener for me,” she explained. Bond has always saved the world.

“But what I suddenly realised, actually being in the room in which he wrote his novels and short stories, was that while Fleming was saying that Bond was saving the world, he was looking out at the natural beauty of the world.

"It's not just the cosmopolitan world as we know it, but the wonderful vibrancy of the natural world, the ocean's coral reefs, the flowers and wildlife, and so on.