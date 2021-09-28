Filming Locations for ‘Midnight Mass’: Is Crockett Island Real?

Mike Flanagan’s next horror series for Netflix, Midnight Mass, is set on the remote Crockett Island.

Following the entrance of new priest, Father Paul, the show follows the island’s occupants as they begin to experience inexplicable incidents in the tranquil locale (Hamish Linklater).

The story takes place almost entirely on the island, with the characters only venturing to “the mainland” for medical crises and AA meetings.

The Haunting of Hill House, Flanagan’s previous program, was shot in a real location with a different name, but The Haunting of Bly Manor is based on a genuine mansion but was primarily shot in Vancouver’s Bridge Studios.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Midnight Mass filming sites.

Is Crockett Island Actually Existing?

Crockett Island is a real place, but not in the way that fans of Flanagan’s religious horror series are familiar with it.

Midnight Mass, unlike The Haunting of Bly Manor, was shot mostly on site in Vancouver and Richmond, British Columbia.

The imaginary village was erected in 2019 at Garry Point Park, which served as a stand-in for the island. Because of the COVID outbreak, production was halted in March 2020 before filming could even begin.

The set stayed in place until August of that year, when the cast was able to resume filming.

“We left our sets standing, dropped everything, and hastily got our cast and staff to their homes as the lockdown began,” Flanagan stated on Twitter after production concluded.

“From the plane window, I could see our sets standing at Garry Point Park, and Kate [Siegel] and I were the last Americans from the production to depart Vancouver.

“We had no idea when or if we’d be able to return because they’d be standing for months, at the mercy of the elements.”

Fortunately, they were allowed to return five months later and complete the limited series.

Is it Possible to Visit the Set of “Midnight Mass”?

Fans will be disappointed to learn that the locations for Midnight Mass, especially the church where Father Paul performs his “miracles,” were erected specifically for the production.

This means that once filming was over, the structures were dismantled and are no longer in Garry Point Park.

