Filming Locations for ‘House of Gucci’: Every Palatial Residence Owned by the Fashion Family.

The new film Brand of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, is as opulent and stylish as the fashion house it is named after.

The true-crime thriller was shot around Italy during the COVID shutdown in late 2020, and it contains several sumptuous villas that double as the Gucci family’s homes.

There are numerous beautiful filming locations in the Aosta Valley, from Milan to Rome, and even the ski resorts. The Washington Newsday can tell you where they are right now.

The residence of Rodolfo Gucci

A lot of the House of Gucci was shot in Milan, and Rodolfo Gucci’s mansion was the most beautiful of them all.

The Gucci patriarch, played by Jeremy Irons, spends his golden years locked away in the beautiful estate, his mind on the past rather than his son Maurizio’s (Driver) love affair with Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga).

In the film, Villa Necchi-Campiglio serves as Rodolfo’s home, and it is conveniently placed on Via Mozart in Italy’s fashion capital.

The Necchi-Campiglio family, members of a sewing machine dynasty, built the property in 1935. It is now a museum, with the original furnishings and interior decor of its previous owners intact.

Fans of the film can visit the museum, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday and costs €14 ($15.76) for adults, €9 for students, and €6 for children.

Residence of the Gucci Family

Maurizio’s uncle Aldo (Al Pacino) accompanies him and Patrizia to a beautiful lakeside villa on Lake Como.

Villa Balbiano is the largest private villa on Lake Como’s western shore. It was erected by Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio in the 16th century and has a view of the lake.

The huge mansion, while not owned by the Gucci family, appears to be the ideal location for the fashion dynasty, with its incredible art collections, luxurious furnishings, and breathtaking views.

Weddings, celebrations, and vacations can all be held at Villa Balbiano.

In St Moritz, you may go skiing.

Rodolfo Gucci built a residence in the Swiss village of Suvretta, and the Gucci family has a long association with the Swiss ski resort of St Moritz.

Alessandra and Allegra, Maurizio’s daughters, are claimed to be residing in Switzerland with their separate families and owning property there.

