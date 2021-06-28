Figures show that antidepressant prescriptions in minors are associated to lockdowns.

Figures imply that national lockdowns may have contributed to an increase in depression prescriptions among minors.

According to data obtained by The Pharmaceutical Journal, antidepressants were prescribed to an increasing number of young individuals during the epidemic.

It also suggested that there were specific peaks associated to lockdowns.

It comes as NHS England warned on Tuesday that the Covid-19 problem had “hit young people hard,” as it announced a £40 million financial injection.

The funds will be used for a variety of initiatives, including preventing children from being sent thousands of miles away when a mental health hospital bed is not available in their area.

It will also aid in the improvement of community treatment in order to reduce hospital admissions and strengthen eating problem services.

The number of unique patients taken antidepressants in England aged 0-17 years old has steadily increased over the last five years, according to the Pharmaceutical Journal, which got prescription data from the NHS Business Services Authority.

Antidepressants were administered to 19,739 under the age of 17 in England in April 2015. In April 2020, this figure had risen to 24,957.

The data also shows a month-by-month breakdown of prescriptions written by doctors, with specific peaks noted during nationwide lockdowns.

The number of patients administered antidepressants peaked in March 2020, when the first UK lockdown began, with 17,902 girls and 9,855 boys prescribed antidepressants.

In August, 14,977 girls and 8,420 boys were prescribed antidepressants, a decrease from the previous months.

After the second nationwide lockdown in November, prescriptions spiked again in December, with nearly 27,000 minors – 17,311 girls and 9,500 boys – receiving antidepressant prescriptions.

When the third lockdown was announced in January 2021, the surge continued, but it began to fade in February.

Commenting on the figures, Beryl Navti, an advanced mental health pharmacist at North East London NHS Foundation Trust, told The Pharmaceutical Journal: “These periods correspond approximately to the first, second and third lockdown periods and the reasons are wide ranging.

“Antidepressants are prescribed for both depression and anxiety disorders and if we are saying. (This is a short article)