Fears of Listeria contamination have resulted in the recall of over 200,000 pounds of pork.

The US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) stated Sunday that a Michigan-based company is recalling more than 234,000 pounds of pork products owing to the possibility of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

After the St. Clair Shores company notified FSIS that product sampling revealed positive Listeria monocytogenes results, Alexander & Hornung voluntarily recalled approximately 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products.

In a press release, Alexander & Hornung, a division of Perdue Premium Meat Co., Inc., stated that the recall was initiated “out of an excess of caution,” noting that no illnesses or complaints related to the goods had been received thus far.

Alexander & Hornung branded fully cooked items, as well as private label products prepared for retail clients, are among the products affected, according to the company.

The recalled products include the establishment number “EST.10125” inside the USDA stamp of inspection, according to the business.

Consumers who may have purchased products affected by the recall were advised not to consume them, according to the FSIS.

“The Food and Drug Administration is worried that some goods may be in the refrigerators or freezers of customers,” the health regulatory agency stated. “These items should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.” The FSIS stated that eating food infected with L. monocytogenes can lead to listeriosis, a dangerous infection that primarily affects older persons, those with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Muscle aches, headaches, stiff necks, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions are some of the symptoms of listeriosis, which might be accompanied by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

According to the FSIS, listeriosis can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in the newborn in pregnant women. According to the FSIS, serious and sometimes fatal infections can emerge among the elderly and immunocompromised.

Individuals in higher-risk categories should seek medical attention if they develop flu-like symptoms within two months of ingesting contaminated food, according to the CDC. Antibiotics are used to treat the infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,600 persons in the United States contract listeriosis each year, with about 260 dying as a result of the condition. According to the federal agency, it is the country’s third highest cause of mortality from foodborne illness, or food poisoning.

“Yes, there have been. This is a condensed version of the information.